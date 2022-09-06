Graviocoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00286873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.