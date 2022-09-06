Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 61.6% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 76,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Match Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 102.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

