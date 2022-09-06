Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,724 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 138.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

