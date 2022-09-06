Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after purchasing an additional 480,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,897,000 after acquiring an additional 394,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.