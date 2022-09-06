Green Climate World (WGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Green Climate World coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Green Climate World has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $249,714.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,934.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00135103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World (CRYPTO:WGC) is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

