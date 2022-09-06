Grimm Market Cap Reaches $71,630.34 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 402.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 352.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $71,630.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00057431 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000865 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
