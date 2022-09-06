Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,089.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.73 million and $95,089.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.34 or 0.08403216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00209050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00298299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00775759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00629496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

