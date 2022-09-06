GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,787.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,787.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GSK stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

