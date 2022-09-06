Guider (GDR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guider (GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Guider has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,676.22 and approximately $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.