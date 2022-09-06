Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $49,000 Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $20,382,111.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

