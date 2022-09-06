Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 21,473 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,238,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.