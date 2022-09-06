HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $32,723.55 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $32,723.55 and $1,778.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
HaloDAO Coin Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
