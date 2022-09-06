Hamster (HAM) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $133,215.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
