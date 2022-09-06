Handshake Hits Market Cap of $30.22 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and $86,308.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.46 or 0.08328571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00190693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00289700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00768704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00597807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 525,917,074 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

