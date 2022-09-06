Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $35.12 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Handy has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $460,409.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Handy Coin Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.