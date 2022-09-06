Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

