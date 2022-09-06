Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 206,286 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.37%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

