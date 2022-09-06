Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

