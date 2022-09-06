Harmony Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Harmony has a market cap of $241.76 million and approximately $44.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00164385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,593,301,879 coins and its circulating supply is 12,537,140,879 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

