Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.06 or 0.00210483 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $27.28 million and $2.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029549 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00082817 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit”

