Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $357,432.82 and approximately $29,688.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

