Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.33 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $178,796.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.06 or 0.08329868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00188137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00289970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00767222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00597909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,532,262 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.