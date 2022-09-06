HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.10 to $7.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.