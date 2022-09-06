Head-To-Head Comparison: Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) and Its Rivals

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Runway Growth Finance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 241 1242 1762 52 2.49

Profitability

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 72.83%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors -31.38% 18.71% 2.00%

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.29 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.01

Runway Growth Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

