Head to Head Review: IonQ (IONQ) versus Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IonQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1626 2815 51 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 51.85%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.56 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.52

This table compares IonQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.02% -6.80%

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.