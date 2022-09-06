Head-To-Head Survey: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.14) -9.45 Actinium Pharmaceuticals $1.14 million 175.85 -$24.77 million N/A N/A

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -21.14% -20.32% Actinium Pharmaceuticals -2,202.18% -36.34% -30.26%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.46%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center. The company also offers clinical and preclinical development programs that utilize multiple isotopes, including Actinium-225, Iodine-131, and Lutetium-177 directed at multiple validated cancer targets, including CD45, CD33, CD38, CD47, HER2, and HER3 for targeted conditioning prior to cell and gene therapies, such as bone marrow transplant and cancer therapeutics as single agents or in combination with other therapeutic modalities. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to develop theranostics for solid tumor indications; EpicentRx, Inc that focuses on a novel CD47 immunotherapy targeted radiotherapy; and AVEO Oncology that focuses on developing a HER3 targeting ARC for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

