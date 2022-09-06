Head-To-Head Survey: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.14 $221.20 million ($0.48) -6.83 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.09

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.66%. Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Kinross Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

