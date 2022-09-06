Head-To-Head Survey: Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) & Its Peers

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34% Lucid Diagnostics Competitors -1,540.74% -61.42% -22.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics Competitors 671 3101 7294 164 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 421.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 -$28.08 million -1.29 Lucid Diagnostics Competitors $1.14 billion $85.12 million -398.59

Lucid Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics competitors beat Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.