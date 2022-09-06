Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 37,191 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

