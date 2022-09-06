Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 7,915 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.58.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

