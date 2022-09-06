Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1,256.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Carter’s by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

