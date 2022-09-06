Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 289,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 16.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 115.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Stock Down 4.9 %

ORGO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

