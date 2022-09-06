Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,048,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,409,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

