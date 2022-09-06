Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $29,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

