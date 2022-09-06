Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.25

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.25 and traded as low as $43.71. Heineken shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 56,400 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Heineken Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

