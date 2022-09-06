HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HFG opened at €23.88 ($24.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.23. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €23.03 ($23.50) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.