Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

