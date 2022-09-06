Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 447.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.62% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $8,739,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $115,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $115,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.4 %

HCCI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

