Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.07 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00019223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.07 million and $989,714.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.