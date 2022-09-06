Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $307,702.46 and $3,489.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
