Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.58.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. Hess has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

