Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

HES stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.