Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

