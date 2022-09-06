Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

HIBB stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

