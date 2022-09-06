HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Shares of HPK opened at $26.35 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,323,753 shares of company stock valued at $50,246,754. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

