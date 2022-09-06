HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 279,492 Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.