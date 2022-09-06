HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

