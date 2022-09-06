HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 978.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

