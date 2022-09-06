HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 594.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

