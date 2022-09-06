HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.